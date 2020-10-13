Officials ID man who died in 14 Freeway crash in Acton area

ACTON – Authorities have identified the man who died Monday in a single-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area.

He was 61-year-old Tanos Abdo Habr, of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Habr apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving his vehicle, which crashed on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Santiago Road, according to the CHP.

Habr was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office and the CHP.

