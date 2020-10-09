LA County property owners affected by wildfires can file claims for tax relief

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang Friday reminded property owners affected by wildfires that they may be eligible for tax relief.

“The recent spate of wildfires have caused significant damage and devastating losses,” Prang said in a statement. “I want to remind property owners that you may be eligible for property tax relief that could save you money on your taxes as you move forward.”

By filing a claim for “Misfortune & Calamity” relief within one year of an incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage — or that have been destroyed entirely — may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid, along with lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt, Prang said.

He said his office is working proactively with fire department officials from various jurisdictions to identify which properties are affected.

“My dedicated team is ready to offer assistance at a moment’s notice, and has a designated hotline specifically for guiding property owners through the claim submission process,” Prang said.

Claim forms for Misfortune & Calamity relief can be accessed by calling the Disaster Relief Hotline at 213-974-8658; or online at https://assessor.lacounty.gov/disaster-relief/ ; or via social media @LACAssessor.

Also, people may receive information via the county’s general information phone number of 211; or online at https://lacounty.gov/recovery/ .

