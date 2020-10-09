DA’s office warns of telemedicine scam

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office warned consumers Friday about a telemedicine scam in which con artists take health insurance information and file bogus medical claims.

Con artists promise consumers that video appointments will be covered by their health insurance, and consumers may not end up receiving any services, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Consumers are urged to schedule telemedicine appointments directly through their health care provider and to inquire about billing prior to the telemedicine appointment to confirm charges.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the California Department of Insurance, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The warning was made in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office’s weekly #FraudFriday alerts.

