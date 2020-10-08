Poncitlán Square open to faith based organizations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is making Poncitlán Square available to the faith-based community for a time of prayer on Saturday, Oct. 17, or Sunday, Oct. 18.

Any faith-based group in the Antelope Valley may contact the City to reserve a 60-minute time slot. To reserve a time, please contact Becky Bartlett at 661/267-5611 or email bbartlett@cityofpalmdale.org.

All guests are encouraged to remain in their vehicles or to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings. Anyone who is ill should not attend.

“We are so thankful for all the city leaders have done to help small businesses and places of worship during the COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Pastor Peter Mordh of New Life Rancho Vista Church. “For example, when they allowed churches like ours the use of Poncitlán Square for a weekend of worship and prayer, it demonstrated their commitment to prayer and their recognition of the emotional and spiritual needs in our community.”

“We understand the importance of spiritual well-being during this difficult time,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “It is important that we continue to support our faith-based community groups as best as we can.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

