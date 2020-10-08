Palmdale accepting applications for Human Rights Advisory Committee

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for seven members of the newly formed Palmdale Human Rights Advisory Committee.

The committee will provide advice and actionable recommendations to the Mayor, City Council, and City Manager in their efforts to build and maintain an inclusive community by cultivating awareness, increasing diversity, encouraging sensitivity, promoting equity, and improving relations with various segments of the community.

Experience in any of the following areas is desired: education; housing; employment; race relations; social equity; LGBTQ rights; gender equality; civil rights; and the rights of any other minority or historically marginalized communities.

Residency in the City of Palmdale is not required.

The term of each committee member is two years. Committee members shall not receive compensation nor be eligible for reimbursement. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice.

The application is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/186/City-Clerk and can be submitted online or printed and mailed (postmarked by the Oct. 22), faxed to 661-267-5193, e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 38300 Sierra Hwy., Suite, C, Palmdale, CA by the deadline date of Thursday, Oct. 22.

For more information, contact the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

