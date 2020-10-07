Bobcat Fire smolders in Angeles National Forest, 89% contained

LOS ANGELES – The Bobcat Fire smoldering in the Angeles National Forest was 89% contained Wednesday morning after having scorched 115,796 acres of the Angeles National Forest.

All evacuation orders have been changed to warnings and were in effect in the following areas:

— Paradise Springs – south of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil’s Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road and north of the forest;

— South and west of Upper Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway and north of Angeles Crest Highway; and

— Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.

Evacuation warnings were lifted for the following areas:

— South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street and north of the forest;

— South of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway and west of Pacifico Mountain; and

— East Fork areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams and the River Community.

The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mt. Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause is still under investigation.

A half-dozen injuries have been reported, according to the USFS, which said 572 personnel were engaged in the firefighting effort as of Monday, with eight helicopters in use. The estimated full containment date for the fire is estimated to be Oct. 30.

Angeles National Forest personnel took over command of firefighting operations Tuesday.

Firefighters earlier mounted a successful effort to protect Mt. Wilson, which is home not only to one of the crown jewels of astronomy but also to infrastructure that transmits cellphone signals and television and radio broadcasts for the greater Los Angeles area.

The blaze has destroyed 170 structures, mostly in the Juniper Hills and Valyermo communities, including 87 residences, and damaged 47 structures, including 28 residences. The Nature Center at the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area was destroyed, according to Los Angeles County parks officials.

A map, compiled from ongoing field damage inspection and subject to change, can be viewed at lacounty.gov/recovery/damage-inspection.

The Red Cross evacuation centers at Palmdale High School and Santa Anita Park have closed, but anyone still needing assistance can call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.

The fire was continuing to threaten some 6,000 structures in the foothills of the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys.

Road closures remained in place for:

— Big Santa Anita Road (the Chantry road);

— Big Rock Creek Road remains closed at Big Pines Highway;

— Highway 2 at Angeles Forest Highway and Vincent Gap; and

— Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road is closed at Angeles Forest Highway.

Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39 to Crystal Lake Road were open Monday night.

The Angeles National Forest, including campgrounds and day-use sites, remains closed until at least Thursday, Oct. 8, due to wildfire threat, with a prohibition in effect on the use of any ignition sources such as campfires or gas stoves.

Nearly three dozen members of California’s congressional delegation, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump last week urging him to support Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to respond to the wildfires raging in California, including the Bobcat Fire, which is burning in Chu’s district.

The cost of fighting the fire has not been determined.

