L.A. County to offer free flu shots at Lancaster Library Nov. 9

LANCASTER – Local residents can get free flu shots at the Los Angeles County library in Lancaster next month, officials announced. No appointment or insurance is required.

The Free Flu Shot Clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

“During these unprecedented times, the well-being of our staff and customers is always on our minds,” L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “Working with Public Health to make flu immunization clinics available to our customers again this year allows us to provide them with a valuable resource to keep them healthy.”

More than 2,500 free flu immunizations were given at L.A. County Library locations in 2019, and this is the seventh year the county has offered the service. This year, masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced, and each flu clinic location will undergo additional disinfecting.

According to the CDC, up to 11% of Americans get sick with the flu each year, leading to thousands of deaths. Given that hospitals and health workers are already contending with COVID-19 patients, public health officials say it is especially important to get a flu shot and help reduce the strain on healthcare systems countywide.

“This year, flu and COVID-19 will be circulating at the same time in our communities throughout L.A. County, making it more important than ever that as many people as possible get their flu immunization,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Having flu immunizations available at L.A. County Library locations at no cost and with no insurance requirement will make it easy for residents to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Flu immunizations are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older, including healthy adults. Pregnant women, children, adults 50 and older and immunocompromised individuals are especially susceptible to the flu virus.

A complete list of dates and times for Free Flu Shot Clinics at other county library locations can be found at lacountylibrary.org/flushot or by calling the county’s information line at 211.

