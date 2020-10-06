Female passenger dies in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female passenger in her 20s was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday night following a two-vehicle collision in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 10:47 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the intersection of Avenue J and Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult and his female adult passenger in a Ford Fusion were traveling northbound on Challenger Way in the #2 lane approaching Avenue J. A female adult in a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Challenger Way, making a left turn to eastbound Avenue J on a controlled green arrow,” the news release states.

“The male adult in the Ford Fusion possibly failed to stop at the solid red signal, where both vehicles then collided in the intersection,” the news release continues.

Both occupants in the Ford Fusion were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where the female passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the news release. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was an adult female in her 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials did not release details on the Ford Fusion driver’s injuries or what if any injuries were sustained by the woman driving the Honda Civic.

“Alcohol/drugs appear to be a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The cause and fault in this collision are still being investigated, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–