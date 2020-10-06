Driver killed in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died Monday evening when his vehicle crashed and then burst into flames at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal single-vehicle collision happened around 6:13 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the intersection of Avenue L and Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway in the #2 lane, approaching Avenue L… [He] lost control of his vehicle, subsequently colliding into the center median, street sign and traffic signal post before bursting into flames,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The driver died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“Speed may be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

