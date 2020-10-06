Children’s Center launches new domestic violence support program

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley has launched a new program that offers a network of support to domestic violence survivors. Funded by a grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the program is specifically aimed at helping

individuals overcome barriers to employment and self-sufficiency by offering:

Counseling services

Support groups

Court accompaniment

Assistance with education and employment

Referrals to community-based resources for shelter, legal and mental health support

Life skills classes

Domestic violence education classes

“The lockdown has forced people to spend more time together at home amidst mounting financial pressure and the stress of uncertainty, which has frayed nerves and contributed to violent behaviors,” said Maritza Flores-Parra, CCAV’s domestic violence case manager, “Our goal is to break the cycle of trauma by removing barriers to financial independence for victims of domestic violence.”

National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, observed in October since 1989, raises awareness about and acknowledges the impact of domestic violence in America. Every year more than 10 million people in the US are victims of domestic abuse and many millions of

children are exposed to this violence.

Domestic violence includes any aggressive behavior within the home involving physical or sexual abuse. The violent behaviors are often accompanied by verbal and emotional abuse and acts of dominance or control. The devastating consequences of domestic violence have a lasting and traumatic impact on everyone within the home.

About the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple

community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

