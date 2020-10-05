Yellen Dog Park to host virtual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest on the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page from Oct. 5 to Oct. 16. This virtual event is free and open to the public.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their costumed four-legged friends on the Yellen Dog Park Facebook page [here]. Categories for this year’s costume contest include Most Pawsome (awesome), Most Creative, Funniest, Most Spooktacular (scary), Best Superhero, and Best Disney Character.

One winner will be selected for each category. Winners will receive a Halloween themed goodie basket filled with toys and treats for their dog. The deadline for costume picture entries is Oct. 16.

Approved submissions will be presented in a virtual parade on Halloween.

“We invite residents to dress up their doggies in a creative or original, funniest, or scariest dog costume,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy. “Take lots of photos and share them on our Yellen Dog Park Facebook with the hashtags #YellenDogPark #Howloween2020 and #CityofPalmdale.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

