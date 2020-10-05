Man struck, killed by freight train in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – The man struck and killed by a freight train in Palmdale Saturday afternoon has been identified.

He was 31-year-old Anthony Alboniga of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal incident happened around 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Sierra Highway crossing at Palmdale Boulevard, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

Alboniga apparently walked in front of a Union Pacific freight train and was killed, officials said.

The freight train belonged to Union Pacific but the resulting track closure impacted Metrolink service through the nearby Palmdale Station at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive, Johnson said.

Antelope Valley line 266 from Lancaster to Los Angeles Union Station was canceled and Metrolink bused passengers around the closure, he said.

Line 263 was held in Acton until the track was cleared just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and line 268 was delayed about an hour.

The crew of the train was not injured, according to Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan.

–