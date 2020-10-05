Early in-person voting begins Monday at County Clerk’s headquarters

LOS ANGELES – Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 General Election began Monday at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s headquarters in Norwalk, and registered voters should begin receiving vote-by-mail ballots later this week.
State and county officials are urging voters to use their mail-in ballots and return them early. The ballots do not require postage and can be dropped off either at any post office or nearly 400 drop boxes set up around the county for the election. Beginning Oct. 24, ballots can also be dropped — without standing in line at any of the vote centers set to open for in-person voting.
There are 33 vote centers that will be open either five or 11 days each in the Antelope Valley, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger. [View the list below or use the Vote Center Lookup Tool at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc/?id=4193]
The locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found at locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/.
“For the first time, every active, registered voter in California will have a vote-by-mail ballot in hand weeks before the election,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “This expansion of vote-by-mail will maintain the resiliency of our democracy during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no safer way for voters to vote than from the comfort and safety of home. And with multiple layers of security — ballot watermarks, unique barcodes on each vote-by-mail ballot return envelope, required signature verification, and ballot tracking — Californians can vote-by-mail with confidence.”
Voters curious to track their ballot, from mailing to counting, can sign up at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ or through plan.lavote.net and receive automatic notifications of each step along the way. Officials are also reminding voters to sign their ballot envelope to ensure that it is counted.
All public health and safety guidelines will be followed at vote centers, and voters will be required to wear a mask unless they opt to vote curbside.
“People (can) cast their vote in a safe and secure way despite the challenges that we’re facing in our community related to the pandemic,” Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said. “We’re taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our voters as well as our election workers.”
More information can be found at LAVote.net.
ANTELOPE VALLEY VOTE CENTERS
AGUA DULCE
Agua Dulce Airpark
33638 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd, Agua Dulce CA 91390
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Air Hangar
ACTON
Acton Elementary School
32248 Crown Valley Rd, Acton CA 93510
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Acton Rehabilitation Center
30500 Arrastre Canyon Rd, Acton CA 93510
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Men’s Dining Hall
High Desert School
3620 Antelope Woods Rd, Acton CA 91350
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium and Multi-Purpose Room
Meadowlark Elementary School
3015 Sacramento Ave, Acton CA 93510
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Vasquez High School
33630 Red Rover Mine Rd, Acton CA 91350
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Stephen Sorensen County Park
16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles CA 93591
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Wilsona Elementary School
41625 170th Street East, Lake Los Angeles CA 93535
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Mcfersion Hall
LANCASTER
Amargosa Creek Middle School
44333 27th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
AV Fair and Event Center
2551 West Avenue H, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: H W Hunter Pavilion
Destiny Christian Center International
44628 10th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Admin Room
Eastside High School
3200 East Avenue J-8, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Endeavour Middle School
43755 45th Street West, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Jethawk Stadium
45116 Valley Central Way, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Outdoor – Main Gate Parking Lot
Lancaster Library
601 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Anna Davis Meeting Room
Lancaster Market Place
44920 Valley Central Way, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Suite 102
Lancaster National Soccer Center
43000 30th Street East, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Eastside Building Auditorium
Lutheran Church of the Master
725 East Avenue J, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Fellowship Hall
New Vista Middle School
753 East Avenue K-2, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Park View Educational Complex
44327 Fig Ave, Lancaster CA 93534
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Piute Middle School
425 East Avenue H-11, Lancaster CA 93535
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
LITTLEROCK
Great Commission Worship Center
8644 East Avenue T, Littlerock CA 93543
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Sanctuary and Annex
PALMDALE
Chimbole Cultural Center
38350 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Manzanita Ballroom
Golden Poppy Elementary School
37802 Rockie Ln, Palmdale CA 93552
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Library
Oak Tree Community Day School
38136 35th Street East, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Palmdale Elks Lodge
2705 East Avenue Q, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Meeting Room
Palmdale High School
2137 East Avenue R, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
St Mary’s Catholic Church
1600 East Avenue R-4, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Parish
Tamarisk Elementary School
1834 East Avenue Q-5, Palmdale CA 93550
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
QUARTZ HILL
George Lane Park
5520 West Avenue L-8, Lancaster CA 93536
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Community Room
SUN VILLAGE
Antelope Valley Church of God in Christ
37827 97th Street East, Sun Village CA 93543
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Sanctuary
Jackie Robinson Park
8773 East Avenue R, Sun Village CA 93543
Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Gymnasium
Living Stone Cathedral of Worship
37721 100th Street East, Sun Village CA 93543
Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Additional Info: Fellowship Hall
–
