Early in-person voting begins Monday at County Clerk’s headquarters

LOS ANGELES – Early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 General Election began Monday at the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s headquarters in Norwalk, and registered voters should begin receiving vote-by-mail ballots later this week.

State and county officials are urging voters to use their mail-in ballots and return them early. The ballots do not require postage and can be dropped off either at any post office or nearly 400 drop boxes set up around the county for the election. Beginning Oct. 24, ballots can also be dropped — without standing in line at any of the vote centers set to open for in-person voting.

There are 33 vote centers that will be open either five or 11 days each in the Antelope Valley, according to the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger. [View the list below or use the Vote Center Lookup Tool at https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vc/?id=4193]

The locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found at locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/.

“For the first time, every active, registered voter in California will have a vote-by-mail ballot in hand weeks before the election,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “This expansion of vote-by-mail will maintain the resiliency of our democracy during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no safer way for voters to vote than from the comfort and safety of home. And with multiple layers of security — ballot watermarks, unique barcodes on each vote-by-mail ballot return envelope, required signature verification, and ballot tracking — Californians can vote-by-mail with confidence.”

Voters curious to track their ballot, from mailing to counting, can sign up at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/ or through plan.lavote.net and receive automatic notifications of each step along the way. Officials are also reminding voters to sign their ballot envelope to ensure that it is counted.

All public health and safety guidelines will be followed at vote centers, and voters will be required to wear a mask unless they opt to vote curbside.

“People (can) cast their vote in a safe and secure way despite the challenges that we’re facing in our community related to the pandemic,” Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said. “We’re taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our voters as well as our election workers.”

More information can be found at LAVote.net.

ANTELOPE VALLEY VOTE CENTERS

AGUA DULCE

Agua Dulce Airpark

33638 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd, Agua Dulce CA 91390

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Air Hangar

ACTON

Acton Elementary School

32248 Crown Valley Rd, Acton CA 93510

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Acton Rehabilitation Center

30500 Arrastre Canyon Rd, Acton CA 93510

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Men’s Dining Hall

High Desert School

3620 Antelope Woods Rd, Acton CA 91350

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium and Multi-Purpose Room

Meadowlark Elementary School

3015 Sacramento Ave, Acton CA 93510

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Vasquez High School

33630 Red Rover Mine Rd, Acton CA 91350

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

LAKE LOS ANGELES

Stephen Sorensen County Park

16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles CA 93591

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Wilsona Elementary School

41625 170th Street East, Lake Los Angeles CA 93535

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Mcfersion Hall

LANCASTER

Amargosa Creek Middle School

44333 27th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

AV Fair and Event Center

2551 West Avenue H, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: H W Hunter Pavilion

Destiny Christian Center International

44628 10th Street West, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Admin Room

Eastside High School

3200 East Avenue J-8, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Endeavour Middle School

43755 45th Street West, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Jethawk Stadium

45116 Valley Central Way, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Outdoor – Main Gate Parking Lot

Lancaster Library

601 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Anna Davis Meeting Room

Lancaster Market Place

44920 Valley Central Way, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Suite 102

Lancaster National Soccer Center

43000 30th Street East, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Eastside Building Auditorium

Lutheran Church of the Master

725 East Avenue J, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Fellowship Hall

New Vista Middle School

753 East Avenue K-2, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Park View Educational Complex

44327 Fig Ave, Lancaster CA 93534

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Piute Middle School

425 East Avenue H-11, Lancaster CA 93535

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

LITTLEROCK

Great Commission Worship Center

8644 East Avenue T, Littlerock CA 93543

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Sanctuary and Annex

PALMDALE

Chimbole Cultural Center

38350 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Manzanita Ballroom

Golden Poppy Elementary School

37802 Rockie Ln, Palmdale CA 93552

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Library

Oak Tree Community Day School

38136 35th Street East, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Palmdale Elks Lodge

2705 East Avenue Q, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Meeting Room

Palmdale High School

2137 East Avenue R, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

St Mary’s Catholic Church

1600 East Avenue R-4, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Parish

Tamarisk Elementary School

1834 East Avenue Q-5, Palmdale CA 93550

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

QUARTZ HILL

George Lane Park

5520 West Avenue L-8, Lancaster CA 93536

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Community Room

SUN VILLAGE

Antelope Valley Church of God in Christ

37827 97th Street East, Sun Village CA 93543

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Sanctuary

Jackie Robinson Park

8773 East Avenue R, Sun Village CA 93543

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Gymnasium

Living Stone Cathedral of Worship

37721 100th Street East, Sun Village CA 93543

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Additional Info: Fellowship Hall

