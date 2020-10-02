LANCASTER – A motorcyclist who died from crashing into a car that slowed for traffic on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She was 83-year-old Carolyn Horton of Rosamond, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal collision happened around 1:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on southbound SR-14 just south of Avenue D, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Horton was riding a 1997 Honda Goldwing trike southbound on SR-14, at approximately 65 to 70 miles per hour, directly behind a 2007 Mercedes Benz that slowed for traffic in the No. 2 lane, the CHP report states.
Horton “was unable to slow/stop in time and collided with the rear of [the Mercedez],” the CHP report states. She was thrown from her trike and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and the infant passenger in the Mercedes — 27-year-old Breania Williams and 3-week-old Deijohn Fenix Jr., both of Palmdale — were not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.
“Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this investigation,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at (661-948-8541.
6 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in 14 Freeway crash ID’d"
Beecee says
Trikes….
Woof
Pauly says
… guys graduate through the ranks. We respect the process. Women do not. Boys start at a tender age, graduating through the ranks, mini-bikes and BMX, to 125s, to 250s, then 500s, long before stepping up to 1100 cc street bikes and cruisers. No reverence whatsoever, abject disrespect of the process, women believe they’re cute, going straight from Corollas and Civics, to Ninjas, Sportsters and Goldwings. Predictably, these brave, stylish feminists wind up in the hospitals. Or, worse.
rebeca says
She was an avid trikes, did many runs with, lots of fun. RIP
Matt says
Wait…..wait….wait….wait…. an 83 year old woman was driving a motorcycle on the freeway???
JKauffman says
My kind of woman! May she rest in peace!
Vance says
Yeah I actually saw her last week driving on the freeway. She looked badass then we pulled up and saw her and was like wow good for you. My chick thought she was the cutest thing