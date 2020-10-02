Motorcyclist killed in 14 Freeway crash ID’d

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist who died from crashing into a car that slowed for traffic on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Thursday afternoon has been identified.

She was 83-year-old Carolyn Horton of Rosamond, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 1:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, on southbound SR-14 just south of Avenue D, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Horton was riding a 1997 Honda Goldwing trike southbound on SR-14, at approximately 65 to 70 miles per hour, directly behind a 2007 Mercedes Benz that slowed for traffic in the No. 2 lane, the CHP report states.

Horton “was unable to slow/stop in time and collided with the rear of [the Mercedez],” the CHP report states. She was thrown from her trike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the infant passenger in the Mercedes — 27-year-old Breania Williams and 3-week-old Deijohn Fenix Jr., both of Palmdale — were not injured in the collision, according to the CHP report.

“Alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected to be a factor in this investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Sanders at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at (661-948-8541.

