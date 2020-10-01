Palmdale named among “Safest Cities in California”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was named in the top 10 percent (#33) of the safest cities in California for 2020 by Safety.com, a leading home security and safety advocacy website.

Analysts from Safety.com assessed data provided by the FBI Crime Report, Gun Violence Archive, US Census Bureau, Insurance Journal and America Health Rankings to create its list of safest cities in California. In all, 482 cities were studied.

“Our team diligently identified the safest cities beyond just looking at crime rates. We wanted to get the full picture and have our data extend beyond what people would originally look at for the safety of a city, especially in these tough economic times. We took a step further by looking at factors that measure socioeconomic, health and natural disaster safety in addition to public safety in this study,” says Antonio Lopez Jr, analyst for Safety.com.

Cities were analyzed on public safety, financial safety, state-level natural disaster and health metrics. The criteria for public safety include property crime, violent crime, aggravated assaults, hate crime, and mass shootings. Criteria for financial and socioeconomic factors include unemployment rate, cost of living, poverty rate, uninsured residents, and internet access.

State-level natural disaster and health safety scoring factors involve calculating the state’s natural disaster risk and health score based on access to health insurance, air pollution ratings, number of drug deaths and number of mental health providers.

The full report and methodology can be found here: www.safety.com/public/places/safest-cities-in-california/ .

“The Palmdale City Council has made public safety our top priority for many years, and we have seen tremendous results,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We have invested significant money in public safety but more importantly we have invested in relationship building with our sheriff’s department and community partners. This recognition by Safety.com proves that our collaborative efforts are making a positive difference. These great partnerships between City staff, law enforcement, and our residents show that Palmdale truly cares.”

“The City of Palmdale has worked tirelessly to improve public safety and enhance economic development,” said Palmdale Sheriff’s Captain Ron Shafer. “Palmdale Station and the Sheriff’s Department is proud to be a part of that effort. All that work is coming to fruition with a top 10 percent ranking for public safety and organizations seeking to move their operations to Palmdale. Palmdale indeed cares and this is a wonderful place to call home.”

About Safety.com

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

