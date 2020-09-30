Palmdale woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

SYLMAR – Authorities have identified the driver who died in a traffic crash Tuesday morning involving two SUVs, a big rig, and a trash truck on the Golden State (5) Freeway.

Maria De La Luz Torres, 66, of Palmdale was pronounced dead at the scene of the four-vehicle crash, which happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, on the southbound 5 Freeway near Roxford Street in the Sylmar area, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, according to a CHP report, which stated that the crash involved a Subaru Crosstrek, a Ford Explorer, an International Tractor/ trailer, and a Peterbilt trash truck.

Torres was driving the Subaru Crosstrek, according to the CHP report.

According to a CBS report, the Ford Explorer belonged to Homeland Security and sustained damage to its left front tire and hood. The male driver of the Ford Explorer suffered major injuries and was transported to Holy Cross Medical Center, the CHP report states.

The drivers of the big rig and the trash truck were not injured in the collision.

A SIG-ALERT was issued for the closure of all lanes at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, for the duration of three hours, according to the CHP.

