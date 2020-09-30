Man facing two counts of murder in Sept. 19 double stabbing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 28-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two men to death during an argument in Palmdale on Sept. 19, authorities said.

Jesus Alfredo Abarca faces two counts of murder, with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and allegations of using a knife, in connection with the deaths of 48-year-old Manuel Tapia Blanco and 55-year-old Jorge Garcia Murillo, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal attack occurred around 10:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the 37300 block of Siderno Drive in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials have released few details on the circumstances that led up to the attack.

“Apparently there was an argument at the location, at which time one individual was stabbed. [A] family member tried to intervene, at which time they were also stabbed,” Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal said shortly after the incident.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s officials later that day announced that a “person of interest” was detained, but did not disclose the name of the suspect. No further information was released.

Abarca was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in connection with the double homicide, according to LASD inmate records. The case against him was filed on Sept. 22, and his arraignment was postponed to Oct. 15 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Abarca is being held without bail.

Loved ones have set up online fundraisers for both victims. Manuel Tapia Blanco was a “caring father, son, grandfather, sibling, uncle and godfather” who “earned his American citizenship this year,” according to a gofundme page in his memory. To donate, visit: https://gf.me/u/yz224t.

Jorge Garcia Murillo was a hardworking father of seven and a great husband to his wife of 30 years, according to a gofundme page in his memory. To donate, visit: https://gf.me/u/yzznqg.

Previous related story:

