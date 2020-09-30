L.A. County counsel departs position for Los Angeles Superior Court post

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Counsel Mary C. Wickham announced Tuesday she is leaving her position become a Los Angeles Superior Court commissioner.

Wickham was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to be county counsel in 2015. She will leave her position on Nov. 1.

As county counsel, Wickham led the design and implementation of the county’s groundbreaking equity policy and created new teams, including the Affirmative Litigation Division, responsible for bringing civil actions to enforce consumer protection laws involving opioids, tobacco, vaping, and the environment.

Wickham also helped establish the Civilian Oversight Commission and Probation Oversight Commission.

“Whether fighting for environmental justice in communities near the former Exide plant, or challenging the federal government on its misguided actions intended to marginalize immigrants, Mary Wickham has been a force for legal progress in her leadership of the Office of County Counsel,” Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said.

