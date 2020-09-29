Palmdale, MOAH to display Antelopes on Parade

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s public art program and the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) will begin displaying sculptures from this year’s incarnation of the Antelopes on Parade on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The antelope sculptures, created by local artists, will be in window displays at the Antelope Valley Art Gallery in Palmdale, located 38198 10th Street East, and the Museum of Art and History in Lancaster, located at 665 West Lancaster Boulevard. The selections on display in Palmdale will be the works of Lori Antoinette, Xochilt Garcia, Debbie Haeberle, and Kierstyn Swann, while at MOAH, Nuri Amanatullah, Xochilt Garcia, David Koeth, and Fernando Nunez will have their painted antelopes featured.

Taking place every 10 years, Antelopes on Parade celebrates the richness of the region by inviting artists from the Antelope Valley and surrounding mountain and desert communities to create original artworks on 54-inch-tall by 40-inch-wide fiberglass antelope sculptures. This year, a contest was held with 31 designs submitted and reviewed by an artist selection panel.

“Pronghorn antelopes are back in the valley,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “We had a great response by local artists and are excited to continue this tradition with a collaborative public art initiative between the city of Palmdale and the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH). The antelopes are fabricated specifically with community art projects in mind, with attention to scale and detail that brings them to life.”

Antelopes on Parade is presented in Palmdale thanks to the Antelope Valley Art Gallery and We Are Community Arts, also known as WAC*Arts.

For information on the Palmdale’s Public Art Program, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

