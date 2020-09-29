LA County breweries and wineries to re-open for outdoor service

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a motion that will allow breweries and wineries to begin outdoor service in one week, in accordance with current State health orders.

“I think it is time that we allow our breweries and wineries to resume outdoor service consistent with the State orders,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who authored the motion. “We have made progress slowing the spread of this virus and we did not see the spike in cases after Labor Day that I know many of us had been dreading. The action we are taking today puts us in line with the State’s health orders.”

The State of California has allowed breweries and wineries to reopen for outdoor service if they partner with a third-party permitted food vendor. However, the County of Los Angeles has not permitted breweries and wineries that do not have restaurant licenses to resume service. While several breweries and wineries do have restaurant licenses and small kitchens, many do not and have been struggling to survive.

“This is an important step forward for businesses and employees throughout the County,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion. “As our case numbers have decreased, I have championed for breweries and wineries to reopen safely with necessary health protocols and guidance in place. I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate to seek solutions that will help support our communities.”

Supervisor Hahn’s motion, which was read-in during Tuesday’s Board meeting, allows breweries and wineries to re-open in alignment with the State’s health order in one week. The reopening shall abide by strict safety guidelines, including but not limited to: outside operations, limited hours of operation, required reservations, appropriate social distancing, and all appropriate safety measures. The motion passed with a vote of 3-2.