Big rig catches fire on 14 Freeway in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A big rig crashed and caught fire Monday on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Lancaster area, igniting a small grass fire and prompting closure of the freeway as a precaution.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, near Avenue J, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters quickly extinguished both fires and were assessing a possible leak of fuel from the truck.

Northbound lanes were reopened about 12 p.m., but the southbound lanes remained closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Editor’s note: We will update this story as more information becomes available, however, the CHP has confirmed that the driver survived this collision.