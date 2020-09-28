More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Mosquitoes collected recently from a mosquito trap in Lancaster tested positive for West Nile virus, authorities announced Monday.

The trap was located near 27th Street East and Avenue J-8, and this is the 11th West Nile positive sample for the 2020 mosquito season, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.

The District has submitted a total of 117 samples collected from various areas within District boundaries, officials said.

“This most recent detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples reinforces the importance of keeping the mosquito population low,” said District Manager Cei Kratz. “The lower the mosquito abundance, the less opportunity there is to have an issue with mosquito-borne disease transmission.”

AVMVCD personnel will continue to conduct intensive searches of the entire District to keep mosquito populations low and reduce the chances of residents getting ill. The District is urging residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it;

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535;

Make sure your screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home;

Check around faucets, irrigation systems and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days;

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917; and

Report dead birds by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473).

To stay up-to-date on West Nile Virus activity in the Antelope Valley and mosquito-related information, www.avmosquito.org. To report a green pool or mosquito nuisance, or for further questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

