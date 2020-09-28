LANCASTER -Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a Lancaster intersection Saturday night.
The incident was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, near the intersection of 240th Street East and Avenue N, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The victim is a “John Doe” and an examination into his cause of death is pending, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
1 comment for "Homicide detectives investigating death in Lancaster"
Tom says
Body dump from San Bernardino county or LA County is the question. I drove that route for 8 years almost every morning a new stolen dumped car sitting on the side of the road or stuck in the soft sand feet from the highway from car jackers trying to hide the car deep in the desert stripped or thrashed from joy riding. No one walks that are closes house occupied is miles away.