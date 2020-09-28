Driver killed in 2-vehicle collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his 60s died Friday after a two-vehicle collision at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 5:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the intersection of Avenue J and 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Chevrolet Classic was traveling eastbound on Avenue J in the left turn lane, approaching 17th Street East. A male adult in a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on Avenue J. As both vehicles entered into the intersection simultaneously, the Chevrolet Classic conducted a left turn… in the direct path of the Ford Mustang,” the news release states.

The driver of the Chevrolet Classic was fatally injured, according to the sheriff’s news release. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black man in his 60s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Officer.

Two men were in the Ford Mustang at the time of the collision, according to the sheriff’s news release. Information was not released on the extent of their injuries.

“The cause and fault in the collision [are] still being investigated. Speed may be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

