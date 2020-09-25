Palmdale to offer small business grants up to $7,000

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the start of a new Small Business Grant Program that offers a one-time grant up to $7,000 to help small businesses in Palmdale with their financial needs during the COVID-19 local emergency.

To qualify, the businesses must be located within the city of Palmdale, employ no more than 49 people including the owner, must have a current business license, and provide documentation showing their financial need due to loss of revenue, increased costs to implement social distancing requirements, payments made for unemployment benefits, or other business expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/SmallBusinessGrant.

The Small Business Grant Program is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, or until funds have been expended. It is part of the city’s Palmdale Cares initiative, and the city is committed to getting funds into the hands of businesses as quickly as possible.

“This grant program focuses on businesses with under 50 employees—the mom and pop businesses that are the backbone of the local economy,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We remain committed to doing what we can to help them navigate the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis.”

“As we continue our dialogue with our business community, it’s clear that there is a significant need for additional support due to the negative effects of COVID-19 on their businesses,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our Economic Development team has worked hard to put together another program that will help real people who have real needs in our City.”

For more information, call 661-267-5125 or email economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

