Los Angeles County begins distributing sample ballots to residents for Nov. 3 Election

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan Friday announced sample ballots are being mailed to residents for the Nov. 3 presidential general election.

Sample ballots contain election information related to candidates, measures, and how to safely vote by mail or in-person in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters can access their sample ballot online using the new interactive sample ballot, which allows voters to review their ballot online and make their selections before voting in person.

A new addition to the sample ballot book is the quick check-in code on the back cover. Voters who choose to vote in person should detach the panel or take their book with them to reduce time checking in at a vote center, the RR/CC’s office stated.

In mid-October, the RR/CC stated it will issue a personalized vote center postcard to every registered voter that lists the four vote centers near their home.

The RR/CC will mail every registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot in the coming days.

More information on sample ballots, the interactive sample ballot, voting by mail, voter registration, the presidential general election and more is available at LAVote.net.

