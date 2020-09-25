Family-owned flower shop opening Oct. 1 at Rancho Vista Plaza in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Petals Florist Shop, a family-owned and operated florist and gift shop, is set to open its doors next week at the Rancho Vista Plaza, located at 3053 Rancho Vista Boulevard, Suite E, in Palmdale. The shop is placed between the Rite Aid and Vons, and is next to a jewelry store.

The store is opening its doors for in-store purchases on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m., and will observe social distancing and mask requirements for the safety of staff and customers. In place of a Grand Opening event, Petals Florist Shop will launch with $10 promotional bouquets, special discounts, music, and more.

“As long-time residents of the Antelope Valley, we are really excited for the opportunity to give back to our community,” said Mario Vasquez Zuniga, co-owner of Petals Florist Shop with his parents and co-owners, husband and wife, Sandra and Tony, “We’re here to build long-lasting relationships with our neighbors, and we’re ready to bring something beautiful to the community during this difficult time.”

The family moved to the Antelope Valley in the early 2000s and have raised five children in the community. The flower shop is a family affair, which will display the special skill of each member of the family for a personal touch.

Petals Florist Shop will carry a variety of seasonal, standard and tropical flowers for custom and ready-to-buy flower arrangements and bouquets. The store will also carry house plants and other gifts, including balloons, cards, plushies, etc.; it will be a one-stop-shop for all gift and special occasion needs.

Petals Florist Shop also plans to launch an online store at PetalsFloristShop.com, which will allow customers to quickly and easily purchase flower arrangements for same day pickups and local deliveries for a low cost.

