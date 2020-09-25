Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lancaster early Friday morning, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 4:44 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, on Avenue I, East of 55th, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a Honda CRV was eastbound on Avenue I when he apparently collided into a male adult riding a bicycle who was also on eastbound Avenue I. The male adult was ejected from the bicycle and was fatally injured,” the news release states.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of notification.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Alcohol, speed or drugs do not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

