Palmdale to host Little Antelopes on Parade Kids Coloring Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s public art program is hosting a Little Antelopes on Parade Kids Coloring Contest in conjunction with the Antelopes on Parade celebration throughout the Antelope Valley.

“We miss seeing our littlest community members around town at community events and at our programs, so we are asking for their help with an important project,” said Palmdale’s Public Art Coordinator George Davis. “We want to collect as many colorful pronghorn antelopes as we can to brighten up our offices and facilities.”

Participants need to download the city-approved coloring sheet at www.cityofpalmdale.org/1008/Antelopes-on-Parade-Kids-Coloring-Contest.

The suggested theme is fall, but other themes and options are acceptable. There are four age categories: 3 and under, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 12. Winners in each category will receive a recreation surprise bag.

Entries are due by Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m.

Submit entries online using the “Submit Your Entry” link on the website, in-person or by mail at the City of Palmdale Parks and Recreation Office, 38260 10th St. East, Palmdale, CA 93550. Limit one entry per person.

Winners will be announced on Facebook at Palmdale Parks & Recreation on Monday, Oct. 26.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Antelopes on Parade

Taking place every 10 years, Antelopes on Parade celebrates the richness of the region by inviting artists from the Antelope Valley and surrounding mountain and desert communities to create original artworks on 54-inch-tall by 40-inch-wide fiberglass antelope sculptures.

Eight antelope designs will be selected to be produced by the submitting artist and put on display throughout Palmdale and Lancaster.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–