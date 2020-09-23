Palmdale awarded $250,000 for Avenue Q corridor study

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has been awarded $250,000 from the Southern California Association of Governments for the Avenue Q Corridor study, a plan that will provide guidelines for multi-modal access on Avenue Q from 20th Street East to Sierra Highway.

The funding is provided through SCAG’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.

“This grant will help us greatly as we plan and prepare for the modes of transportation that are coming to Palmdale,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Public input will be key in helping us build a future for this corridor that works best for our community.”

“We truly have an exciting future in Palmdale, especially in the area of transportation,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “A new airport, high-speed rail, High Desert Corridor and light rail are all part of what’s coming to our region. I commend our staff for all their hard work in securing this funding which will be used to improve transportation in our City.”

For more information, call 661-267-5200.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–