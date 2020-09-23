New child care voucher program for essential workers in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES – Supervisor Hilda L. Solis announced Wednesday that a $15 million countywide program will provide child care vouchers to 5,000 essential workers and low-income working parents through Dec. 30.

“Child care is the backbone of our economy and parents seeking child care are facing financial hardships as the economy starts to recover, and this is acutely felt by our essential workers,” Solis said. “We must support our working parents who are stocking our grocery shelves with food, driving our public buses and caring for our loved ones with COVID-19. Now is the time to give back to our everyday heroes: our essential workers and their families.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, child care programs have remained open to serve families. Currently, more than 4,000 licensed child care programs are open in the county, according to Solis’ office.

The county Department of Public Health’s Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education, in partnership with the Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles, will lead the program, to be funded with $15 million in federal CARES Act funding that the Board of Supervisors in July allocated for essential workers and low-income families.

Eligible working parents must live in Los Angeles County, require child care to perform their essential work, and be unable to work remotely. Essential workers are people who work in the healthcare industry, emergency services, food and agriculture industries, or in any other business sector currently open, according to the state’s most recent guidelines.

Families seeking child care may access vouchers by calling 888-92- CHILD (888-922-4453) or by visiting ccala.net. Income eligibility for the vouchers are set by the state.

