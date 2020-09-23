Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Lancaster area, authorities said.

Jaime Omar Marroquin, 61, of Littlerock, died at the scene of the collision, which happened around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, on Avenue J, east of 85th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Marroquin was driving a 1999 Nissan Frontier eastbound on Avenue J when, for unknown reasons, he steered the pickup truck off the roadway, causing it to overturn several times, according to a CHP report.

Marroquin was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call the CHP Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

–