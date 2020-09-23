10th annual Job Services Network Job Fair goes virtual

PALMDALE – The 10th annual Job Services Network Antelope Valley Job Fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be hosted as a virtual event.

More than 35 employers and over 100 job opportunities will be available in areas such as manufacturing, general labor, driving, office, customer service and more.

This virtual event is free and open to the public, but participants must register to participate online. Registration and the list of participating employers are available through Eventbrite at: https://jsn2020participants.eventbrite.com

This event is sponsored by Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), America’s Job Center of California, the Cities of Palmdale and Lancaster, Los Angeles County Office of Education, West Coast Baptist College, Healing Services, JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

