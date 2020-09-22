State clears nail salons to reopen, but L.A. County still restricts them

LOS ANGELES – Nail salon operators who have been fighting to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic scored a major victory Tuesday when the state authorized the businesses to resume limited operations, but don’t expect them to immediately open in Los Angeles County.

Individual counties can impose stricter regulations than the state, based on local COVID-19 data. Los Angeles County health officials have previously said they don’t plan to ease any more business restrictions until at least the end of September to ensure the county does not experience a post-Labor Day spike in cases.

The county Department of Public Health “will be consulting with the Board of Supervisors to determine the timing of adopting changes to the county Health Officer Order that would allow nail salons to resume modified indoor operations,” according to an agency statement Tuesday.

But the state’s easing of restrictions on nail salons offered a glimmer of hope for the industry statewide.

State health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly made the announcement during a midday briefing, saying that after an extensive review of the operations, the state will authorize nail salons o reopen statewide, even if they are located in a county in the most-restrictive tier of the state’s economic-recovery matrix. The state had previously barred nail salons from offering indoor operations in counties in the restrictive “purple” tier.

Los Angeles County is in the purple tier.

“So statewide, nail salons (are) allowed to begin operations. We’ll be giving more information about that soon,” Ghaly said.

Although the exact guidelines were not immediately released, the state will likely mandate limited indoor capacity, along with standard measures such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

–