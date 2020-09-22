Sheltering provided in the AV for animals affected by Bobcat Fire

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering in the Antelope Valley for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire, the agency announced Tuesday.

DACC is currently sheltering 407 animals (243 Dogs, 20 Cats, 14 horses, 28 goats, 57 fowl, 3 mules, one donkey, three mini donkeys, two ponies, five tortoise, 23 pigs, five sheep, two rams and one cockatiel).

DACC is currently accepting additional animals at these three local sheltering sites.

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds- 2551 W. Ave. H Lancaster [livestock accepted.]

Lancaster Animal Care Center – 5210 West Avenue I

Palmdale Animal Care Center – 38550 Sierra Highway

DACC is also accepting companion animals at its Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, located at 4275 Elton Street in Baldwin Park.

“We are happy to share all animals are safe and no injuries have been reported,” DACC officials said in a news release. “This fire emergency serves as a reminder to horse and large animal owners across the county to develop actionable evacuation plans to reduce any loss and injury.”

For more information, call 661-940-4191.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.]

