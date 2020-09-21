Two men stabbed to death in Palmdale, person of interest detained [updated]

PALMDALE – Two men were stabbed to death following an argument in Palmdale on Saturday, authorities said.

The fatal attack occurred around 10:54 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the 37300 block of Siderno Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Apparently there was an argument at the location, at which time one individual was stabbed. [A] family member tried to intervene, at which time they were also stabbed,” said Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Detectives detained a “person of interest” in connection with the crime, Lt. Westphal said, but the suspect’s name is being withheld at this time.

No further information on the incident was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

UPDATE: The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Manuel Tapia Blanco and 55-year-old Jorge Garcia Murillo, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

