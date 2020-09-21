Free Spectrum internet offer for education extended 60 days

LOS ANGELES – Charter Communications Inc. announced Monday it will extend its offer to provide free Spectrum internet service for another 60 days for households with students and educators.

The internet service has speeds of up to 200 megabits per second and is available to customers who live in a Spectrum market and do not currently have the company’s internet services.

“The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide, and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps,” Charter Board Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said.

Charter first offered its “Remote Education” program in mid-March, which the company said resulted in 448,000 new households being added to its service through June 30.

Charter said it is also making high-speed broadband more accessible through its high-speed, low-cost program for eligible low-income households and seniors.

Customers can call 844-310-1198 to enroll, and a free self- installation kit will be provided.

