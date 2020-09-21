Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Acton area; passenger hospitalized

ACTON – A motorist died Sunday night after the car he was driving crashed off the side of the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Acton area, leaving his passenger hospitalized.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs are suspected to be a factor” in the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, on southbound State Route 14, south of Mountain Springs Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Allen Gaitan, 41, of Palmdale, was driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla southbound on SR-14 when, for an unknown reason, he steered the vehicle “in a westerly direction across the right shoulder and off the roadway,” the CHP report states.

According to the CHP, the car crashed off the side of the freeway, went down an embankment onto Forest View Road — which parallels the freeway — and then went off the roadway and hit a chain-link fence.

Allen Gaitan was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Mitch Gaitan of Palmdale, sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, the CHP report states.

“This is the 28th person killed so far this year in the CHP Antelope Valley jurisdiction (SR-14 and unincorporated Los Angeles County),” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer S. Breen at the CHP Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.

