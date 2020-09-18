Palmdale to host online introduction to Neighborhood Watch

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host an Introduction to Neighborhood Watch presentation via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 21.

Starting at 7 p.m., the 30-minute presentation will provide Palmdale residents with information on the benefits of Neighborhood Watch, how to start a group, and what is involved in maintaining a group.

The presentation will be held online using Zoom and may be viewed on any computer, laptop or mobile device. Residents may email the Public Safety Office at publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org to receive an email invitation and a link for the meeting. Users of tablets or smartphones will need to download the free Zoom app to participate. No cameras or microphones are needed and participants will be able to ask questions via a text chatbox.

“This is something our residents have been asking for and we are very happy to be offering our presentations online,” said Public Safety Supervisor Kery German.

“Neighborhood Watch is the best and easiest way to learn not only about crime trends but also disaster preparedness, home security and personal safety issues,” said Public Safety Specialist Abner Diaz. “Join us for our online presentation and find out how forming a neighborhood watch group takes very little time and effort. It’s the perfect way to meet your neighbors, learn how to deter crime in your neighborhood, help prepare for a disaster and more.”

For more information about the meeting or to learn more about Neighborhood Watch, please call Palmdale’s Public Safety Office at 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

