Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall focusing on youth

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.

Emotional Learning Specialists from the Palmdale School District will be on hand to guide the discussion and provide needed resources. School-aged kids, parents, teachers, and school staff are encouraged to participate to share in conversation about the issues younger residents are facing during these uncertain times.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“There has been an alarming increase in suicides among young people and it is imperative that we connect our youth and/or their parents with the resources that are available to them,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This is a great opportunity to have open dialogue and hear from professionals who can make a difference.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

