One dead after two-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – One person died following a two-vehicle crash in a Palmdale intersection early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 4:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, on 30th Street East and Avenue M, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies learned a white male adult, driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling eastbound on Avenue M. Additionally, a white male adult was driving a white 2002 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on 30th Street East. Both drivers entered the intersection simultaneously. The Mitsubishi Outlander collided with the passenger side of the Volkswagen Jetta causing the Volkswagen Jetta to roll over,” the news release states.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital, and the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta died of his injuries at the hospital, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The condition of the other driver was not immediately available.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of this collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit at 661-272-2400.

