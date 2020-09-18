LANCASTER – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after being ejected from his bike following a collision with a vehicle in a Lancaster intersection Thursday night, authorities said.
The fatal crash happened around 11:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on Avenue I at Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a Dodge Charger was northbound on Elm Avenue and reportedly came to a stop at the stop sign for the intersection of Avenue I. The female adult then entered the intersection to make a left turn and collided into a male adult riding a motorcycle, who was eastbound Avenue I approaching Elm Avenue. The male adult was ejected from the motorcycle and was fatally injured,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The motorcyclist was identified as 36-year-old Cedric Jackson, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. Details on the female driver’s identity or the extent of her injuries, if any, were not immediately released.
The collision is still under investigation, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s news release.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
–
3 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash"
Crossroads says
Stupid drivers in the Antelope Valley are so ignorant can’t even follow basic driving laws everyone is in such a rush to there death hopefully stupid girl goes to jail Rest In Peace Cedric condolence to the family
Mama says
There is no intersection at Ave I and Elm. Ave I run East to West and Cedric had the right of way., he was headed East on Ave I. How could she enter the intersection if there isn’t one? According to your report she made a left in front of him but yet look at the front of her car it is completely demolished. Shouldn’t you say she hit him head on? The motorcycle was under the front of the car. She didn’t even have a driver’s license she had no business driving a car. You didn’t even mention her baby was in the car too. She killed Cedric. Had she stayed at home and not driven, he would still be alive.
D.T. says
Damn Cedric… I wish we could make up for all the lost time and now it’s too late. Rest easy man.