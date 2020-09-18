Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after being ejected from his bike following a collision with a vehicle in a Lancaster intersection Thursday night, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 11:02 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, on Avenue I at Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult driving a Dodge Charger was northbound on Elm Avenue and reportedly came to a stop at the stop sign for the intersection of Avenue I. The female adult then entered the intersection to make a left turn and collided into a male adult riding a motorcycle, who was eastbound Avenue I approaching Elm Avenue. The male adult was ejected from the motorcycle and was fatally injured,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The motorcyclist was identified as 36-year-old Cedric Jackson, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Jackson’s city of residence was not known. Details on the female driver’s identity or the extent of her injuries, if any, were not immediately released.

The collision is still under investigation, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s news release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

