U.S. News & World Report names Palmdale Regional among Best in Heart Failure Care

Palmdale Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report, hospital officials announced Monday.

“Receiving this recognition for heart failure care was a very positive encouragement that not only our staff needed, but I’m sure the community needed as well,” said CEO Richard Allen. “We are safe, trusted and ready and will continue to bring high-quality care to the Antelope Valley and the entire high desert region.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

