Palmdale City Library to host Pirate Day this Friday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host Pirate Day on Friday, Sept. 18, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Although still closed to walk-in services, the Library will give away bags of pirate themed treasures to walk up guests. Participants should knock on the front door and a staff member will present a bag of crafts and activities to take home. Two hundred bags will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

“The pirate swag bags will include activities, crafts, and small treasures for aspiring pirates to enjoy,” said Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekamp. “We want to give everyone fun things to do safely at home.”

The Library is also encouraging patrons to learn how to talk like a pirate by using the Library’s database Mango Languages. Mango includes over 70 different languages and is available free to anyone with a Library card.

The Palmdale City Library is currently open for phone reference only and by appointment for holds pickup. Hours of phone operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to obtain a Library card, call at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

