Motorcyclist sustains major injuries in Lancaster crash, driver arrested for DUI

LANCASTER – A 38-year-old Quartz Hill man was hospitalized with major injuries Sunday night after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a driver who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The traffic collision happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway just north of Avenue F, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Durran Heaney was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson southbound on SR-14 in the No. 2 lane when he was rear-ended by a 2008 Honda that was traveling “at a high rate of speed,” the CHP report states.

“Both vehicles left the west roadway edge and overturned into the median,” the CHP report states.

The Honda’s driver, 32-year-old Miguel Garcia of Lancaster, “was arrested at Antelope Valley Hospital for driving under the influence of drugs and later booked at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station Jail,” the CHP report states.

Garcia is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to LASD inmate records.

An update on Heaney’s condition was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

