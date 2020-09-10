SoCalGas increasing rebates by 50%

LOS ANGELES – SoCalGas announced Thursday that the company is increasing rebates by an additional 50% on all energy-efficient appliances offered through its rebate program now through the end of the year.

This means customers can get an additional 50% cash back on energy- efficient products that will help conserve energy and reduce their SoCalGas bill, the utility said. The rebates are funded through energy-efficiency incentive programs created by the California Public Utilities Commission.

“SoCalGas is offering bigger rebates for customers buying energy-efficient appliances and other rebate-qualified products — and with many people facing financial hardship during the pandemic, it couldn’t come at a better time,” said Brian Prusnek, SoCalGas director of customer programs and assistance. “We also know that many consumers are looking to replace a dryer, a furnace or water heater, or simply want to save money with a new energy- saving appliance, and SoCalGas is delivering on our commitment to our customers by helping them further improve energy efficiency and reduce their natural gas bills.”

SoCalGas offers rebates on hundreds of home appliances and products that help conserve energy and reduce costs. Customers can apply for rebates by visiting socalgas.com/rebates. On the website, customers will find rebates of up to $600 on select water heaters and furnaces, up to $500 on select fireplaces and $50 on select smart thermostats and Energy Star natural gas dryers.

–