AVTA and employees hired through Desert Haven celebrate 10-year milestone

LANCASTER – James Anderson, Rene Gonzalez, and Arturo Guitron recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary with the Antelope Valley Transit Authority. The milestone is especially significant because the three men started their employment with AVTA as part of Desert Haven Enterprises job placement program in the Antelope Valley.

“We are thrilled to recognize the loyalty and hard work these dedicated employees have provided to our agency,” stated AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “The successful partnership with Desert Haven Enterprises demonstrates the value these men contribute to our agency and our community.”

In early 2010, AVTA announced a planned expansion of its facilities. Having previously worked with Desert Haven, AVTA contacted the organization once again to inquire as to the availability of any qualified job candidates who could fill landscaping and janitorial positions. Desert Haven’s vocational training focuses heavily on those areas, so the program was able to provide AVTA with skilled applicants.

Desert Haven also provided onsite job coaching services to assist AVTA’s new employees in learning their job tasks and completing them to the required standards.

When asked to describe each of the employees, Desert Haven staff commented:

“James always shows professional concern for his quality of work; he takes pride and ownership of his role at AVTA.”

“Rene has such enthusiasm for his job; his attitude is infectious and he makes everyone around him smile.”

“Arturo is eager to please; he is meticulous about his job tasks and always ready for the next task.”

As Desert Haven puts it, James Anderson, Rene Gonzalez, and Arturo Guitron all represent the success that can be achieved when hard work is connected to community support.

Desert Haven Executive Director Jenni Moran commended AVTA not only for its years of ongoing support of employees with disabilities, but also for clearly demonstrating that they are all vital, respected, and appreciated members of the team.

“Time and time again, AVTA has demonstrated that they truly value their employees and want nothing more than to see them succeed,” Moran said. “Clearly, James, Rene, and Arturo are proof of AVTA’s steadfast commitment and support of its team members, as well as a testament to their own diligence and hard work.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

