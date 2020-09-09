Villanueva cites ‘climbing’ number of jail inmates with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that 862 sheriff’s department personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 726 under quarantine.

Villanueva said both numbers have been relatively stable, but he added that 13,633 people in county jails have tested positive, a number he said is “climbing steadily.”

The sheriff complained that the state prison system is not accepting prisoners who are already convicted.

“Also, our mental health institutions … all those (institutions) that take our inmates who are deemed unfit to stand trial or incompetent to stand trial, those ones need to be transferred also out of our system, but no one’s taking them, so we’re starting to accumulate inmates who shouldn’t be in our custody,” he said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also reported that 205 employees have tested positive, with 12 in isolation and 191 having returned to work.

