Two hit while crossing street in Quartz Hill, one dead

QUARTZ HILL – A 28-year-old woman died Friday after she and a man were hit by a car while crossing the street in Quartz Hill, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, on Avenue L just east of 47th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The woman and man were crossing Avenue L when they were hit by a 2012 Toyota Prius that was traveling westbound on Avenue L at approximately 45 to 50 miles per hour, according to the CHP report.

The vehicle’s driver, 25-year-old Jonathan Hong of Lake Hughes, was unable to see the pedestrians “due to the poor lighting conditions,” the CHP report states.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The 32-year-old man sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, the CHP report states.

Hong and witnesses remained at the scene to render aid and await emergency personnel. Hong was questioned and released at the scene, according to the CHP report.

“This is the 25th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. DeHaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–