Pet owners urged to take preventative measures during heat wave

LOS ANGELES – Pet owners are being urged to take preventative measures to protect their animals during the weekend’s heat wave, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) said Thursday.

Precautions include:

— exercising pets in the morning and evening when it’s cooler, and avoiding hot surfaces such as asphalt on hot days;

— providing plenty of clean, cool drinking water to prevent dehydration;

— providing adequate shade and ventilation with plenty of drinking water in a tip-proof bowl if a pet must stay in the yard;

— never leaving your pet in a parked car — not even for a minute;

— if a pet is excessively panting, heavily salivating and/or immobile, immerse the pet slowly in cool water to lower its temperature and then contact a veterinarian;

— clipping long or matted coats short to help your pet stay cool;

— carefully going over your pet’s body at least once a week to check for fleas, ear mites and tiny bumps or cuts, and using a good flea-and-tick repellent recommended by your veterinarian.

